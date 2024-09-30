3 killed, 15 injured after bus rams into waiting shed in Punjab's Batala

Chandigarh, Sep 30 (PTI) Three people were killed while over 15 passengers suffered injuries after a private bus rammed into a roadside waiting shed in Punjab's Batala area on Monday, police said.

The accident took place near Shahbad village on Batala-Qadian road when the driver of the bus took a sharp turn in order to prevent collision with a two-wheeler, said police.

Police said three persons died in the incident and six people suffered critical injuries and have been referred to a hospital in Amritsar.

Ten to twelve other passengers suffered minor injuries, they said.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said he has received news about the bus accident.

"I have spoken to the administration and the officers are on the spot," said Mann in a post on X.