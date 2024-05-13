3 killed, 17 injured after tractor-trolley collides with truck in UP

Sambhal, May 13 (PTI) Three people were killed and 17 others injured after their tractor-trolley collided with a container truck on the Sambhal-Hasanpur road here in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred on Sunday night near Deep Pur Tanda, which falls under the area of the Rajpura police station, they said.

The victims were returning from a funeral, police said.

Ghasi Ram, 60, Mahipal, 55, Gumani, 40, were killed in the accident, they said and added that the 17 injured people were hospitalised.

The truck driver fled from the spot after the accident, police said.

District Magistrate Manish Bansal said the accident had took place around 11 pm on Sunday.

The victims were residents of Lakhanpur village and were returning from Anupshahr in Bulandshahr district after attending a funeral, Bansal said. PTI COR NAV ANB ANB