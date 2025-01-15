3 killed, 17 injured as tempo jumps divider, hits bus and three vehicles in Thane

Thane, Jan 15 (PTI) Three persons were killed and 17 others injured when a tempo hit a private bus and some vehicles on a highway in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Wednesday morning, police said.

The accident took place at 4.15 am on the Mumbai-Agra highway near Khinavli bridge at Ghoteghar village in Shahapur taluka, they said.

The tempo driver lost control of the wheel. As a result, it jumped over the road divider, entered the other lane and collided with a private luxury bus and three other vehicles coming from the opposite direction, an official from Shahapur police station told PTI.

Earlier, police had said that an autorickshaw was responsible for the accident.

Three occupants of the bus, including two women, were killed and 17 others injured, some of them seriously, he said. The bus was on its way from Nashik to Mumbai, the official said.

The injured victims are being admitted to the Thane Civil Hospital, Kalwa Civic Hospital, Shahapur Government Hospital and a private hospital at Shahapur, the police said.

The tempo driver has been booked under the Motor Vehicles Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). PTI COR NR