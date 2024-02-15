3 killed, 2 injured after being hit by bus in UP

Bulandshahr (UP), Feb 15 (PTI) A bus ploughed into a group of people standing on the roadside, killing three of them and injuring two, in this district, police said on Thursday.

The accident took place in Chhatari Police station area on Wednesday evening, they said.

Circle Officer (CO) Ram Karan identified the deceased as Vinod (36), Ashok (35) and Rinku (25).

Two others who were injured in the accident have been sent to a hospital in Aligarh.

Police have sent the bodies for autopsy. The matter is being investigated. PTI COR CDN CK