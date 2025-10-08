3 killed, 2 injured as car rams into truck on Suratgarh-Anupgarh Highway in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Oct 8 (PTI) Three men were killed and two others seriously injured when a speeding car rammed into a parked truck in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district on Wednesday, police said.

The accident occurred near the five-GB Pulia village in Jaitsar area when a taxi, heading from Anupgarh towards Suratgarh, crashed into the rear of a parked truck, the police said.

"Two of the occupants died on the way to the hospital, while another succumbed during treatment. Two other critically injured have been referred to the Sriganganagar district hospital," head constable Shivaji Rana said.

The deceased were identified as Surendra (24), Naresh (18) and Kaluram (18), all residents of Anupgarh. The injured were identified as Surendra Singh and Jagdish Kumar, the police said.

According to eyewitnesses, the impact of the collision was so severe that the front portion of the car was completely crushed under the truck, trapping all the occupants inside. Locals, after hearing the loud crash, rushed to the spot and informed the police, Rana said.

Police have seized the truck and registered a case. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem and an investigation is underway, Rana added.