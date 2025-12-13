3 killed, 2 injured in collision between motorcycle, scooter in Odisha's Keonjhar

Keonjhar, Dec 13 (PTI) Three people were killed, and two others suffered critical injuries in a head-on collision between a motorcycle and a scooter in Odisha's Keonjhar district, police said on Saturday.

The accident happened on Chandapasi-Pandapada Road near Sarupata on Friday evening.

The deceased were identified as Dushasana Barik (40) of Asanabahali village, and Laxman Senapati (25) and Manoj Kumar Dalei of Balabhadrapur.

The injured persons were identified as Raja Nayak of Balabhadrapur and Rahul Nayak of Asanabahali village. They are at present undergoing treatment at the District Headquarters Hospital.

Police said they have seized both the two-wheelers involved in the collision and started an investigation.