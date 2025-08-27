3 killed, 2 injured in head-on collision between cars in Uttarakhand's Haldwani

Haldwani, Aug 26 (PTI) Three people were killed and two were seriously injured in a head-on collision between two cars here, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident occurred on Monday late at night near Bel Baba temple on Rampur Road.

The two speeding vehicles collided with each other, killing three people on the spot. The impact of the accident was severe and damaged both vehicles, police said.

The deceased were identified as Hafiz Shajid, Shahjahan and Afsari, police said.

The two injured, Muskan and Zahid, are undergoing treatment at a hospital and are said to be in a critical condition.