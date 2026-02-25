3 killed, 2 injured in head-on motorcycle collision in UP's Fatehpur

Kanpur (UP), Feb 25 (PTI) Three members of a family were killed and two others seriously injured after two motorcycles collided head-on in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district on Wednesday evening, police said.

The accident occurred near Aeraya Mashayak village under the Sultanpur Ghosh police station area when the victims were on their way to attend a wedding in a relative's village.

According to police, four family members -- Shyam Singh (45), his brother Manthal Singh (40), Gorelal (32) and their cousin Rajendra Singh (30)-- were travelling on a single motorcycle towards a nearby village.

Shortly after leaving home, their motorcycle collided head-on with another bike ridden by Motilal Paswan (50), a resident of Gauti village.

The impact was severe, and Rajendra Singh, Manthal Singh and Gorelal died on the spot. Shyam Singh and Paswan suffered serious injuries.

Passers-by informed the police, who reached the spot and shifted the injured to the Community Health Centre in Hathgaon, where doctors declared the three men brought dead.

The two injured were later referred to the district hospital in Fatehpur as their condition was stated to be critical.

Station House Officer (Sultanpur Ghosh) Tej Bahadur Singh said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and a detailed probe is underway.

He added that the accident occurred late in the evening, and poor visibility has made it difficult to obtain clear eyewitness accounts. Preliminary findings indicate a direct head-on collision between the two motorcycles, though further investigation is in progress. PTI COR KIS HIG HIG