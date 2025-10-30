3 killed, 2 injured in road accident in Himachal's Chamba

Shimla, Oct 30 (PTI) Three people were killed on the spot while two others sustained serious injuries, when the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a 200-metre deep gorge in Churah assembly of Himachal's Chamba district, police said on Thursday.

The occupants of the ill-fated vehicle were returning from a marriage function when the tragedy struck on the Devikoti-Tepa road late on Wednesday evening.

The deceased were identified as Rajinder Kumar (driver), Pummy Kumar and Sachin. The two injured, Amar Singh and Dharam Singh, were referred to the Medical College, Chamba, from the Civil Hospital, Tissa. All five were local residents of Chamba.

As soon as locals received the news of the accident, they swung into rescue operations and informed the police.

The bodies would be handed over to the family members of the deceased after postmortem on Thursday, police said, adding that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the accident.