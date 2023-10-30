3 killed, 2 injured in tractor-dumper collision in UP’s Barabanki

Barabanki (UP), Oct 30 (PTI) Three persons were killed and two others injured when the tractor-trolley they were travelling in was hit by a dumper near Chaukaghat railway station here, police said on Monday.

SHO Ramnagar Harshit Chauhan said that five persons from Kesaripur were returning home on Sunday night when the accident took place, killing Ramesh Gautam (39) on the spot.

Ranjit (50) and Mohit (28) were rushed to the district hospital where they succumbed during treatment, he said, adding that Ranjit’s brothers Mithlesh and Rahul got injured in the accident and are being treated.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he added. PTI COR SAB NB