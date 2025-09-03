3 killed, 22 injured as SUV crashes into religious procession in Chhattisgarh

Jashpur (Chhattisgarh), Sep 3 (PTI) Three persons were killed and 22 others suffered injuries when an SUV, driven by an inebriated person, ploughed into a religious procession in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place late Tuesday night in Jurudand village under Bagicha police station limits when more than 100 locals had taken out a procession for the immersion of Lord Ganesh's idol during the ongoing Ganpati festival, Jashpur Senior Superintendent of Police Shashi Mohan Singh said.

The sports utility vehicle (SUV) crashed into the procession on Bagicha-Jashpur road, he said.

Three persons, identified as Vipin Prajapati (17), Arvind Kerketta (19) and Khirovati Yadav (32) died on the spot, while 22 others were injured, some of them critically, the official said.

The seriously injured persons were referred to Ambikapur medical college in neighbouring Surguja district while the others were admitted to a local community health centre, he said.

The SUV driver, Sukhsagar Vaishnav (40), who was drunk at the time of the incident, has been arrested and the vehicle seized, the official said.

A case has been registered and further probe is underway into the incident. PTI COR TKP GK