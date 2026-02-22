3 killed, 3 critically injured as car hits tree in UP's Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), Feb 22 (PTI) Three people were killed and three others were critically injured here on Sunday when their car rammed into a tree while swerving around a pothole, police said.

The accident took place along the Delhi-Bareilly road in the Qila area, they said.

All the six people were returning from a wedding ceremony at Subhash Nagar area here, Circle Officer Anjani Kumar said.

The deceased have been identified as Ramgulam (75), a resident of Moradabad district; Khemkaran (58), a resident of Rampur; and Moni (28), a resident of Rampur.

Moni's husband Govind (32), his two-year-old son Gyandeep and another person, Ram Bahadur, were critically injured, Kumar said. According to police, Govind was driving the car. When they reached Swale Nagar, a pothole appeared on the road. While trying to avoid it, Govind lost control of the car, which hit a tree.

Police shifted the injured to a hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

The bodies of the deceased were handed over to relatives after post-mortem, they said.