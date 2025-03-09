3 killed, 3 injured as car plunges into gorge in Himachal's Chamba

Shimla: Three people were killed while three others sustained serious injuries after the vehicle they were traveling in fell into a gorge on the Chamba-Pathankot road in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Sunday, police said.

Six people were travelling in the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso registered in Jammu and Kashmir (JK 08P 7325) when the accident took place.

Preliminary investigation suggests the vehicle went out of control, skidded off the road and and fell into the gorge, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Vidhya Devi, Manu (14) and Mahinder Kumar (48), all residents of Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir.

The injured -- Shankar (32), Pathanu Ram and Yash (6) -- are undergoing treatment at a local hospital, police said, adding that the family members of the deceased have been informed.