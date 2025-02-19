3 killed, 3 injured as truck crashes into mini loader on Agra-Aligarh Highway

Agra: Three people died and as many were injured after a truck collided with a mini loader on the Agra-Aligarh Highway on Wednesday, police said.
The accident happened at around 7 am, they said, those killed have been identified as Mandeep (36), Yuvraj (28), and Ankit (18).
All the victims are residents of Haryana, the police said.
The injured, Pawan, Deepak, and Aman, have been admitted to a medical college and hospital for treatment. The cause of the accident is yet to be determined, Sub-Inspector Ayub Khan said.
Both the vehicles were removed from the highway and traffic is now running smoothly, he said.
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, Khan said.