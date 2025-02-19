3 killed, 3 injured as truck crashes into mini loader on Agra-Aligarh Highway

Agra: Three people died and as many were injured after a truck collided with a mini loader on the Agra-Aligarh Highway on Wednesday, police said.

The accident happened at around 7 am, they said, those killed have been identified as Mandeep (36), Yuvraj (28), and Ankit (18).

All the victims are residents of Haryana, the police said.

The injured, Pawan, Deepak, and Aman, have been admitted to a medical college and hospital for treatment. The cause of the accident is yet to be determined, Sub-Inspector Ayub Khan said.

Both the vehicles were removed from the highway and traffic is now running smoothly, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, Khan said.