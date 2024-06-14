3 killed, 4 injured after being hit by goods train in Jharkhand

Latehar (Jharkhand), Jun 14 (PTI) At least three persons were killed and four others injured on Friday evening after a running goods train hit them in Jharkhand's Latehar district, an official said.

The accident occurred near the Kumandih railway station around 8 pm, Latehar Deputy Commissioner Garima Singh said.

"Three persons were killed in the accident, while four others were injured. Three bodies have been recovered, while a search operation is still going on," the deputy commissioner told PTI.

As the Sasaram-Ranchi Intercity Express was stopped near the Kumandih station, a rumour spread that the train engine caught fire and some panic-stricken passengers started crossing other tracks and then a goods train hit them, the official added.