National

3 killed, 4 injured as jeep carrying devotees from Maha Kumbh hits truck

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Road Accident representational

Kaimur: At least three persons, including a woman, died and four others were injured when a jeep carrying pilgrims from the Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj collided with a truck in Bihar’s Kaimur district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in the Chilbili area of the district.

“The Jamui-bound jeep collided with a parked truck. While two people died on the spot, another succumbed to injuries during treatment.

Four others suffered injuries,” said Pradeep Kumar, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Mohania (Kaimur).

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, he said, adding, that the identity of the deceased is being ascertained.

Bihar accident road accident fatal road accidents Tragic road accident