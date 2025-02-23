3 killed, 4 injured as jeep carrying devotees from Maha Kumbh hits truck

Kaimur: At least three persons, including a woman, died and four others were injured when a jeep carrying pilgrims from the Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj collided with a truck in Bihar’s Kaimur district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in the Chilbili area of the district.

“The Jamui-bound jeep collided with a parked truck. While two people died on the spot, another succumbed to injuries during treatment.

Four others suffered injuries,” said Pradeep Kumar, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Mohania (Kaimur).

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, he said, adding, that the identity of the deceased is being ascertained.