3 killed, 4 injured as pick-up van collides with truck in Jharkhand's Gumla

Gumla, Jan 15 (PTI) Three persons were killed and four others injured after a pick-up van collided with a truck in Jharkhand's Gumla district on Thursday morning, police said.

The incident happened around 5.30 am on National Highway 43 near Bhadgaon area in the Bharno police station, they said.

"Three people died on the spot, while four other persons were admitted to the hospital," SP Haris Bin Zaman told PTI.

The matter is being investigated to ascertain the exact cause of the accident, he said. PTI COR SAN NAM SOM