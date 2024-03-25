3 killed, 4 injured in road accident in UP's Sambhal

Sambhal (UP), Mar 25 (PTI) Three persons lost their lives, while four children were injured, when the vehicle in which they were travelling collided head on with another vehicle in Rajpura police station area in Sambhal district on Monday, police said.

Circle Officer (Gunnaur) Alok Siddhu said there was a collision between two vehicles (Ertiga and Bolero) near Sirsa village under Rajpura police station area in which three persons were killed.

The deceased have been identified as Sonu (35), Mukesh (30) and his wife Sunita (28), Siddhu said and added that four children were also injured in the accident.

Siddhu said the injured have been hospitalised.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, he added. PTI COR NAV AS AS