3 killed, 5 injured as SUV collides with UP roadways bus in Chitrakoot

Chitrakoot (UP), Nov 3 (PTI) Two minor brothers and their cousin were killed when their SUV collided with an Uttar Pradesh roadways bus on the Jhansi-Mirzapur National Highway here, police said on Monday.

Five people were injured in the incident, which occurred on Sunday night.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Arun Kumar Singh said the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation bus collided with the SUV near Khokh village.

Mohit (14), his brother Subhash (6) and their cousin Rohit (24), all residents of Garhiwa Majra Camp Ka Purwa village who were travelling in the SUV, were killed in the accident, he said.

Shobha Devi (35), Abhilasha (15), Sandhya (8), Omkar (10) and Raja Bhaiya (36) were injured. They were rushed to the district hospital and later referred to Swaroop Rani Hospital in Prayagraj for treatment, the SP said.

According to police, Raja Bhaiya and his family were returning home after attending a birthday celebration at his in-laws' house in Ainchwara village when the accident occurred.

Both vehicles have been seized and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, Singh said.