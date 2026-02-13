3 killed, 5 injured as tractor falls into river in Odisha's Mayurbhanj

Baripada (Odisha), Feb 13 (PTI) At least three persons died and five others were injured after a tractor fell into a river in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, police said.

The accident took place near Murgasahi village under Karanjia block of the district on Thursday evening.

Eight people on board the tractor were returning from Jhumukakudar village when the accident took place.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and it fell into the Deo River, Karanjia Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Nabakrushna Nayak said.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination.

The injured were taken to Karanjia government hospital, the officer added.