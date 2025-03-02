3 killed, 5 injured in truck-ambulance collision in Bengal's Nadia district

Kolkata, Mar 2 (PTI) Three persons were killed and five injured when an ambulance collided with a truck in West Bengal's Nadia district on Sunday morning, police said.

The truck, heading towards Krishnanagar, collided head-on with the ambulance at Bara Jaguli on NH 12, police added.

The ambulance, coming from Pakur in Jharkhand, had eight people on board, including the driver.

The injured were taken to JNM Hospital in Kalyani, where the on-duty physician declared three of them dead on arrival. The deceased included two women, police said.

The truck's driver and helper fled the scene.

The victims were identified as Naharmal (50), Mantahur Bibi (32), and Sk. Antarul (23), police said. PTI SUS MNB