3 killed, 6 injured as speeding car collides with tempo in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur

Jaipur, Oct 21 (PTI) Three people died and six others got injured after a speeding car collided head-on with a passenger tempo in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district on Tuesday evening, police said.
The impact of the collision was so severe that the tempo veered off the road and plunged into a roadside ditch, throwing several passengers onto the highway, they said.
The accident occurred near Lalpur Umri village on the Sawai Madhopur'Gangapur City Mega Highway.
According to the police, the tempo was carrying passengers from Sawai Madhopur to Gangapur City when it was hit by a car coming from the opposite direction.
"Three passengers died on the spot, while six others sustained injuries. Five of the seriously injured have been referred to Jaipur for advanced treatment," a police official said.
The bodies have been sent to a government hospital.