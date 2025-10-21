3 killed, 6 injured as speeding car collides with tempo in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur

Jaipur, Oct 21 (PTI) Three people died and six others got injured after a speeding car collided head-on with a passenger tempo in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district on Tuesday evening, police said.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the tempo veered off the road and plunged into a roadside ditch, throwing several passengers onto the highway, they said.

The accident occurred near Lalpur Umri village on the Sawai Madhopur'Gangapur City Mega Highway.

According to the police, the tempo was carrying passengers from Sawai Madhopur to Gangapur City when it was hit by a car coming from the opposite direction.

"Three passengers died on the spot, while six others sustained injuries. Five of the seriously injured have been referred to Jaipur for advanced treatment," a police official said.

The bodies have been sent to a government hospital. PTI AG NB NB