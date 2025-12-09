3 killed, 7 injured as auto-rickshaw collides with bus in Bihar's Vaishali

Hajipur, Dec 9 (PTI) Three persons were killed and seven others injured as their auto-rickshaw collided head-on with a bus in Bihar's Vaishali district in the early hours of Tuesday, officials said.

The accident happened near Dhanushi village on the Lalganj-Hajipur Road, they said.

"All injured have been taken to the nearest government hospital. We are trying to ascertain the identity of the injured persons," Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Mahnar Gopal Mandal said.

The deceased were identified as Rajgir Kumar, Shambhu Shah and Mohammad Dilsher, he said.