3 killed, 7 injured as bus plunges into gorge in Uttarakhand's Kalsi

Dehradun, Feb 3 (PTI) Three passengers, including two women, were killed and around seven sustained serious injuries when a bus fell into a deep gorge in the Kalsi area here on Tuesday, officials said.

According to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the accident occurred near Kuanu on the Meenak Road.

Rescue and relief operations were launched immediately after the incident, with teams from the SDRF and police rushing to the spot, officials said.

The SDRF said three passengers -- two women and a man -- died on the spot, while seven were seriously injured and have been hospitalised.

The bus belonged to Himachal Roadways and was carrying more than 30 passengers at the time of the accident, officials said.

Upon receiving information about the incident, SDRF teams stationed at Dakpathar, Chakrata, Mori, and Tiuni were dispatched to the accident site to carry out rescue and relief operations.

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, they said. PTI DPT RHL RHL RHL