3 killed, 7 injured as Dhanbad-bound SUV collides with truck in Bihar's Aurangabad

Aurangabad, Feb 26 (PTI) Three people were killed and seven others injured after their SUV collided head-on with a truck in Bihar's Aurangabad district on Thursday, police said.

The accident happened near Dev Mor on NH-19 in the afternoon, they said.

A total of 10 people were travelling in the SUV. They were on their way back to Jharkhand's Dhanbad after attending a relative's wedding in UP's Ballia district when the accident happened, a police officer said.

Two of the deceased were identified as Tej Narayan Gupta and Vikash Kumar Chauhan, while the identity of the third victim is yet to be established, he said.

"The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination," Aurangabad Mufassil SHO Ashok Kumar said.

The injured are undergoing treatment at the Sadar Hospital, he added. PTI SUK SOM