3 killed, 7 wounded as SUV falls into dry pond in MP’s Vidisha district

Vidisha (MP), Feb 13 (PTI) Three persons were killed and seven others injured, four of them critically, when the Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) they were travelling in fell into a dry pond in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha district, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred around 10 pm on Thursday when the vehicle with 10 occupants was heading from Gairatganj to Jafarkhedi village for a wedding, Kotwali police station house officer Anand Raj told PTI.

He said a team from a nearby police outpost rushed to the spot and took the victims to the hospital within 15 minutes of the accident at Bargi village, 8 km from the district headquarters.

One injured person has been admitted to a hospital in Bhopal for advanced health care. Four of the wounded victims are in critical condition, he said.

The SUV driver perhaps failed to notice the signboard at the dead end of a road, following which the speeding vehicle plunged into a 30-foot-deep dry pond with boulders, the official said.

Rajesh Lodhi (35), Sonu Lodhi (30), who was driving the vehicle, and Chandrashekhar (35) were declared dead at the hospital, the official said.

District Collector Anshul Gupta visited the hospital and enquired about the condition of the injured. PTI LAL NR