3 killed after car hits bike in Rajasthan's Bikaner

Jaipur, Feb 7 (PTI) Three people were killed when a car hit their bike in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, police said on Friday.

The accident took place late Thursday night when two men had gone to buy goods in Deli Talai, said Assistant Sub-Inspector, Pugal Police Station, Babu Lal.

They had given lift to a minor on the way back. A car hit their bike due to which all three were killed, he added.

The deceased have been identified as Jethu Singh and Mukund Singh and a minor named Prithvi Singh, said Lal.

The car that hit them and its driver have not been found yet, he added.

The bodies of the three deceased were initially kept in the mortuary and later handed over to the family members after post-mortem. PTI AG AS AS