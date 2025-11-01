3 killed after dumper truck hits 2-wheeler in Greater Noida; driver held

Noida, Nov 1 (PTI) Three men were killed after a speeding dumper truck hit their motorcycle in the Dadri police station area in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district on Saturday, police said.

The victims were identified as Montu (19), Shwet (19) and Rohit (20), residents of Bulandshahr district who were living in a village within the Dadri police station limits. They were on their way to Greater Noida from their village, Ghari Bachhedi, when the accident occurred around 12:30 pm, police said.

"The three were seriously injured in the collision and rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead," said Arvind Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of Dadri.

Police said the driver of the dumper truck, Manish, a resident of Bihar, was arrested soon after the incident and the vehicle seized.

"Further legal proceedings are underway," the SHO added.