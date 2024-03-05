3 killed after truck hits car in UP's Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur (UP), Mar 5 (PTI) Three people were killed and four others injured after their car was hit by a truck near Narsuiya village here early Tuesday, police said.

Advertisment

The accident occurred around 2 am. Those in the car were returning from a marriage function, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashok Kumar Meena said.

The victims were residents of Abdullah Nagar, which falls under the Kalan police station's area, he said.

Ramdeen (65), Neta (40) and Rajnish (27) died in the accident. The four injured were hospitalised and their condition is stable, police said.

The truck's driver fled after the accident and a search is underway arrest him. PTI CORR ABN ABN ANB ANB