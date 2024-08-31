3 killed after van hits motorcycles in UP

Deoria (UP), Aug 31 (PTI) Three people died and four more were injured here when a pickup van hit three motorcycles, police said on Saturday.

They said the accident occurred in the Gauri Bazar police station area of the district on Friday night.

Local Station House Officer D K Misra identified the deceased as Ratnesh (24), Raju (28) and Sahil (17).

The injured were rushed to a hospital where their situation was said to be critical, he added.

Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination and initiated an investigation.