3 killed as bus rams into canter truck in UP's Firozabad

Firozabad (UP), Nov 8 (PTI) Three persons, including two children, were killed on Friday after the bus they were travelling in from Ayodhya to Vrindavan rammed into a canter truck from behind on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district, police said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Akhilesh Bhadoria said the bus carrying about 40 pilgrims from Gujarat rammed into the canter truck parked on the road from behind at around 6 am on Friday, leaving eight passengers critically injured.

The wounded were shifted to a nearby hospital where Radha Ben (60), Isha Patel (2) and Yug (13) died during treatment, the officer said.

Traffic on the expressway was blocked for some time due to the accident, Bhadoria said, adding that the family members of the deceased have been informed about the tragedy. PTI COR NAV ARI