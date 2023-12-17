3 killed as car catches fire in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Dec 17 (PTI) Three men were burnt alive when their car caught fire after colliding with a divider in Ajmer district of Rajasthan, police said on Sunday.

Two others sustained critical burn injuries in the accident that took place on Lohagal road late Saturday, they said.

Sohail Khan, Jai Sankhla, and Shakti Singh were killed while Krishna Murari and Umesh Kumar sustained injuries, police said.

The group of friends was returning from Pushkar, police said.

Some passersby broke the windows of the car and pulled out Murari and Kumar but the others could not be rescued, they said. PTI SDA RHL