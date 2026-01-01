3 killed as car crashes into truck in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

Shimla, Jan 1 (PTI) Three people were killed, and another sustained serious injuries in a road accident in Kullu district, officials said on Thursday.

The four friends, including three women, had come to Kasol to celebrate New Year's Eve and the birthday of Satpal, a local tattoo artist. They were returning to Kullu when their speeding vehicle hit a roadside parapet and rammed into a parked truck around 3 am on Thursday.

The impact was so severe that the vehicle was completely mangled, killing three of the occupants, including Satpal, on the spot, officials said.

The injured woman was referred to Medical College Nerchowk in Mandi for treatment. The identities of the two deceased women are yet to be confirmed, they said.

A case under relevant sections was registered, and further investigations are underway, police said. The bodies would be handed over to the family members of the deceased after a postmortem.