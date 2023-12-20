3 killed as car falls into gorge in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh

Pithoragarh, Dec 20 (PTI) Three people, including a father and a son, were killed on Wednesday and four others injured in two separate accidents on Pithoragarh-Dharchula road in Uttarakhand.

The vehicles in both cases slipped off the road due to frost and fell into a deep gorge, officials said. The first accident occurred at 11 am at Patela bend on the Pithoragarh-Dharchula road when the car with three people on board fell into an 800-feet deep gorge killing all of them on the spot, including a father and a son, Pithoragarh SP Lokeshwar Singh said.

The deceased were identified as Harish Kapri (56), his son Shubham Kapri (24) and Rohit Bonal (24), he said. The Kapris were from the Satgarh village, while Bonal hailed from Dharchula, the SP said.

SDRF and NDRF teams along with villagers extracted the bodies and sent them for postmortem.

The second accident occurred near the Naini Patal village on the same road when a car slipped into a deep gorge due to heavy accumulation of frost on the road, injuring four persons. One of the injured is said to be serious, the SP said. The car was coming from Dharchula to Pithoragarh, he said.

All the injured are being treated at the Pithoragarh District Hospital.