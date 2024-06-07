3 killed as car overturns in UP's Banda

Banda (UP), Jun 7 (PTI) Three persons travelling in a car were killed after their vehicle lost control and overturned on the road side here on Friday, police said.

Inspector of the Fatehpur Kotwali police station Dinesh Chandra Mishra said,"Harcharan Preet (50), Jasveer Singh (45) and Gurpreet (35) were killed when their car lost control and overturned in the afternoon in Brahmanpur village." The deceased were residents of Amritsar in Punjab and were on their way to Kolkata.

"The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination and their family members have been informed," the inspector said. PTI COR CDN MNK MNK