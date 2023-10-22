3 killed as mini truck falls into gorge in MP

Khargone, Oct 22 (PTI) Three persons were killed when a mini truck fell into a 100-feet-deep gorge in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, police said on Sunday.

The accident took place on Saturday night near Jamghat under Mandleshwar police station limits, an official said.

The driver of the mini truck, carrying iron pipes and other goods, lost control over the wheels following which the vehicle fell into the deep gorge, Mandleshwar police station in-charge Indresh Tripathi said.

After being alerted by villagers, a police team rushed to the spot, but by the time help reached there, three men on board the truck had died, he said.

The deceased were yet to be identified, the police said. PTI COR ADU GK