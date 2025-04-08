3 killed as motorbike crashes into tractor-trolley in Gujarat

Anand (Gujarat), Apr 8 (PTI) Three persons were killed after their motorcycle rammed into a tractor-trolley in Gujarat's Anand district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred near Ambakui village in the district at around 10 pm on Monday, an Anklav police station official said.

"The motorbike was trailing a tractor-trolley which was speeding ahead of it. Brakes applied by the tractor driver caused the motorbike to hit the tractor-trolley from behind," the official said.

The three motorbike riders -- identified as Manhar Parmar, Ranjit Padhiyar and Naresh -- died on the spot, the police said.

The Anklav police registered an FIR against the tractor driver and a probe was underway into the incident, they added. PTI COR KA GK