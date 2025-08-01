3 killed as motorcycle collides with pick-up vehicle in UP's Firozabad

Firozabad (UP), Jul 31 (PTI) Three people were killed after their motorcycle collided with a pick-up vehicle in Uttar Pradesh's Frirozabad district, police said on Thursday.

The accident occurred near Kaytha area on Wednedsday night when Sonu, Amin and Akash, all residents of the area, were returning home from Fahriha area, Additional Superintendent of Police Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

He said the three died on the spot in the accident.

Their ages are yet to be ascertained, police said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.