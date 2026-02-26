3 killed as motorcycle collides with sand-laden truck in Ghazipur

Ghazipur (UP), Feb 26 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman, Kusum, her daughter and her niece riding pillion on a motorcycle were killed in a collision with a sand-laden truck here, police said on Thursday.

Ranjeet Chaurasia, Kusum's husband, who was riding the motorcycle, sustained minor injuries in the accident near Lakhanoli village in the Baresar Police Station area on Wednesday.

Chaurasia was attempting to overtake another vehicle when the motorcycle collided with the truck, killing Kusum, her daughter Ananya (9) and niece Kriti (7) on the spot.

The truck driver abandoned the vehicle and fled. Angry locals staged a protest by placing the bodies of the victims on the road, police said.

The blockade was lifted after senior officials pacified the protesters. PTI CORR ABN SMV SMV MIN MIN