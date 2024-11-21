3 killed as motorcycle collides with tractor-trolley in UP's Bijnor

Bijnor (UP), Nov 21 (PTI)Three men were killed after their motorcycle collided with a parked tractor-trolley here, police said on Thursday.

The accident occurred on Wednesday night on the Haldaur-Nahtaur road, said Additional Superintendent of Police Dharm Singh Marchhal.

The victims, identified as Ravindra (24), Deepak (23) and Hrithik (21), were travelling from Haldaur near Dingarpur village when their bike crashed into the stationary tractor-trolley.

All three were rushed to the hospital where doctors declared them dead, Marchhal said, adding the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. PTI COR CDN ARD NSD NSD