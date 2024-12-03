3 killed as motorcycle rams into electric pole in MP's Singrauli

Singrauli (MP), Dec 3 (PTI) Three men were killed after a motorcycle collided with an electricity pole in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The incident took place at around 8 pm on Monday near Sarondha village, located 55 km from the district headquarters, an official said.

The motorbike rider lost control over the vehicle following which it rammed into an electricity pole, Jiyawan police station in-charge Rajendra Pathak said.

The motorbike rider and two other persons riding pillion died on the spot, he said.

Advertisment

The deceased have been identified as Dadulal Kol (31), Sitasharan Kol (30) and Ramprakash Kol (30), he said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem and further investigation was underway, the police added. PTI COR ADU GK