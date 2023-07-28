3 killed as motorcycle rams into tree in UP

Basti (UP), Jul 28 (PTI) Three youths died after the motorcycle on which they were travelling rammed into a tree here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Gaur-Walterganj road under the Gaur police station area on Thursday night when Moolchand (26) and Shatrughan (28), both residents of Gonda, and Anand of Unnao's Salarpur, were going to Khodare, they said.

The driver lost control of the motorcycle while navigating a turn. The motorcycle collided with a tree and fell into a paddy field. The three youths suffered serious head injuries and died on the spot, police said.

Station House Officer, Gaur police station, Rajkumar Pandey said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. PTI COR SAB DIV DIV