3 killed as pickup vehicle overturns in Karnataka's Hassan district

Hassan (Karnataka), Jan 2 (PTI) Three persons were killed and another sustained injuries as a pickup vehicle overturned after one of its tyres burst in Hassan district on Thursday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Shabbir (55), Thimmanna (53) and Sanjay (45). The injured person, Naushad, a native of Hassan, has been shifted to a hospital, police said.

According to police officials, the accident occurred on National Highway 69 near Chikkarahalli in Arsikere taluk. As a tyre of the pickup vehicle burst, the driver lost control of the vehicle, and it overturned.