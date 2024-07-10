3 killed as truck hits bus in MP's Guna

Guna (MP), Jul 10 (PTI) Three persons were killed when a speeding truck hit a stationary bus carrying labourers in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district on Wednesday, a police official said.

The incident took place near Janjali when support staff was replacing a punctured tyre of the bus which was going to Uttar Pradesh from Surat in Gujarat, Raghogarh police station in-charge Zuber Khan said.

A speeding truck hit the bus from behind, he said.

A person died on the spot, while two others succumbed to injuries in hospital, the official said.

The bus was carrying labourers from Gujarat to UP, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Anuj (23), Deshbandhu (35) and Ramraj (35), police said, adding a case was registered and a probe was underway into the incident. PTI COR MAS GK