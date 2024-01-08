3 killed as truck hits motorcycle in Odisha's Jharsuguda

Bhubaneswar, Jan 8 (PTI) Three people were killed after a truck hit their motorcycle in Odisha's Jharsuguda district on Monday, police said.

Advertisment

The incident happened on National Highway 49 near Belpahar, they said.

After hitting the motorcycle, the truck tried to flee from the spot, but after managing to move for 500 more metre, it went off the road and got stuck in a ditch, they added.

The driver, however, managed to flee, police said.

"We have recovered the bodies of the deceased who are locals and sent those for post-mortem examinations. An investigation is underway," said Superintendent of Police Parmar Smit Parshottamdas. PTI BBM BBM SOM