3 killed as truck plunges into gorge in Sikkim's Gyalshing

Gangtok, Mar 1 (PTI) Three persons were killed as a truck plunged into a gorge in Sikkim's Gyalshing district in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The truck was on its way from Dentam to Gyalshing with construction materials when the accident happened at Tikzeck Veer, they said.

The driver, Pradeep Chettri (40) of Salley, and two handymen, Nagendra Gurung (18) of Lingchom and Onchen Bhutia (20) of Sindrabong, died in the accident, they added.

Police said an investigation has been started to determine the exact cause of the accident. PTI COR SOM