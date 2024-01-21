3 killed as truck runs over motorcycle in Odisha's Bhadrak

Bhadrak, Jan 21 (PTI) Three people were killed as a truck ran over their motorcycle in Odisha's Bhadrak district on Sunday, police said.

Advertisment

The accident happened on National Highway 16 at Ranital in Bhadrak Rural police station area, they said.

The speeding truck was on the way to Balasore when it ran over the motorcycle from behind, they added.

While two persons died on the spot, another lost his life at the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH), police said.

Advertisment

The driver of the truck fled the spot following the accident.

The deceased were identified as Bapi Pradhan, Jitu Pradhan and Sankarsan Pradhan -- all residents of Bhatpara village in Thidi police station area.

Police said they were between 28 and 30.

The exact reason for the accident is yet to be ascertained, but it is suspected that heavy rain could have been the cause, police said. PTI CORR BBM BBM SOM