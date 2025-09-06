3 killed as two motorcycles collide head-on in Jharkhand

Chatra (Jharkhand), Sep 6 (PTI) Three persons were killed after two motorcycles collided head-on in Jharkhand’s Chatra district on Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred near Talasha School in Simaria area, around 150-km from the state's capital Ranchi.

Simaria Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Subham Khandelwal said both the motorcycles were at high-speed and collided head-on.

“No riders and those on pillion had helmets. The impact of collision was so severe that all three persons died on the spot. Bodies have been forwarded for post-mortem examinations,” he said.

One deceased has been identified as Virendra alias Billa Ganjhu, a resident of Khurd village in the district.

“The identity of two others is yet to be ascertained,” he added. PTI CORR SAN SAN BDC