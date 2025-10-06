3 killed, eight injured in motorcycle-SUV collision in Solapur

Solapur, Oct 6 (PTI) Three persons were killed and eight others sustained injuries after a motorcycle collided with an SUV in Maharashtra's Solapur district, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred near Bhujbal Vasti in the Veet area of Karmala taluka on Saturday evening, an official said.

He said a motorcycle carrying three people collided with an SUV, killing the riders.

The impact of the collision caused the SUV to flip a couple of times and crash on the side of the road, the official said.

Hanumant Keru Falfale (35) and Kanchan Keru Falfale (30), both residents of Anjandoh, and Swati Sharad Kashid (25) of Sarafwadi in Indapur taluka died, while eight persons travelling in the SUV sustained injuries, he said.

The injured were undergoing treatment at a hospital in Karmala, the official said. PTI SPK ARU