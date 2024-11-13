3 killed in a road accident in UP's Mirzapur

Mirzapur (UP), Nov 13 (PTI) Three men were killed after their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Bharehata village under the Chunar police station area when Vijay Kumar (19), Garib Kumar Gautam (22) and Halchal Rajbhar (24) were returning home from Jamui, they said.

"The three men, who were from different villages, had gone to... Jamui. On their way back, their motorcycle collided with an unidentified vehicle near a petrol pump at Sajhauli Mod in Bharehata," Additional Superintendent of Police O P Singh said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and efforts are being made to identify the vehicle that hit the motorcycle, he said. PTI COR KIS ARD DIV DIV